Highsmith will take on an increased role in the Steelers' defense after T.J. Watt (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Highsmith performed well during Pittsburgh's season-opening win over the Bengals, racking up nine tackles (six solo), including three sacks, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and should have the chance to continue making an impact among the Steelers' linebackers since Watt will be unavailable for at least four weeks.