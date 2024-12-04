Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that he expects Highsmith to return for the Steelers' Week 14 matchup against the Browns, and Wednesday's limited session is a positive step in that direction. However, the 27-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can return for Sunday's divisional contest.