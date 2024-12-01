Highsmith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Highsmith is set to miss his third straight contest and sixth game of the campaign. Nick Herbig will step into an expanded role and has seven total tackles with a sack across the last two games.
