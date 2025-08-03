default-cbs-image
Highsmith (groin) suffered a groin injury at the Steelers' practice Sunday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Highsmith hobbled off the field early, and the severity of his groin injury is still to be determined. The linebacker was already unlikely to play many snaps in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, so the team won't feel any pressure to rush him back.

