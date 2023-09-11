Highsmith logged seven tackles (four solo), including one for a loss, during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Highsmith landed a four-year contract extension with the Steelers in July, and he performed well in his 2023 debut. The team's defense struggled to contain the 49ers' offense as a whole, but Highsmith tied for second on the team in tackles. He appeared in all 17 games last year and racked up, 63 tackles (38 solo), including 14.5 sacks, along with five forced fumbles and a pass defense.