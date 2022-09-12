Highsmith logged nine tackles (six solo), including three sacks, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals.

Highsmith dealt with a rib injury for most of August that prevented him from playing in the preseason, but he wasn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener. The 25-year-old showed improvement in 2021 and will be expected to handle an increased role among the Steelers' linebackers going forward since T.J. Watt (pectoral) appears to be on track to miss time after sustaining an injury late in Sunday's matchup.