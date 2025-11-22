Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Unlikely to play vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Highsmith ended the week with back-to-back limited practices, and while there was optimism he could return from a one-game absence, his doubtful tag means he's facing an uphill battle to play Sunday. Highsmith's absence would mean that Nick Herbig and rookie fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer would be slated for more edge rusher snaps on defense opposite T.J Watt.
