Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Unlikely to return vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith is doubtful to return to Sunday's game aginst the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Highsmith popped up on Friday's injury report due to an ankle injury, and it appears he may have aggravated the issue in the first half of Sunday's contest. With Highsmith likely done for the day, Nick Herbig should see a significant amount of work with the first-team defense opposite T.J. Watt.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Co-leading tackler in win•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Will miss next few days•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Suffers groin injury•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Deals with injuries in 2024•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Eight tackles, one sack in defeat•