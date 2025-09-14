Highsmith is doubtful to return to Sunday's game aginst the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Highsmith popped up on Friday's injury report due to an ankle injury, and it appears he may have aggravated the issue in the first half of Sunday's contest. With Highsmith likely done for the day, Nick Herbig should see a significant amount of work with the first-team defense opposite T.J. Watt.