Highsmith (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Highsmith was limited Wednesday, but Thursday's full participation suggests Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye provided enough time for Highsmith to recover from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since Week 2. He's set to reprise his usual role Sunday against the Browns as a key piece of Pittsburgh's pass rush, having recorded at least 6.0 sacks in each of the previous four seasons, including 14.5 in 2022.