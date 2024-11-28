Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith was estimated as a DNP for Wednesday's walkthrough, so his LP estimation Thursday is a step in the right direction. The veteran pass rusher is looking to return from a two-game absence caused by an ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against Washington. If Highsmith can't play Sunday, Nick Herbig will likely continue to garner increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Officially ruled out•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Unlikely to play at Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Won't play vs. Ravens•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Getting MRI on ankle•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Injures ankle in Week 10 win•