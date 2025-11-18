Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Will be limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (pectoral) is expected to be a limited participant in practice this week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Highsmith didn't play in last Sunday's win over the Bengals after failing to practice all last week. Prior to going down with his injury, Highsmith was filling up the box score, posting 4.0 sacks across Weeks 9 and 10. Getting Highsmith back in the lineup would be a big boost to a Pittsburgh defense that has started to turn a corner in recent weeks.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Ruled out•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Dealing with pec injury•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Logs two sacks against Bolts•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Ankle injury pops back up•