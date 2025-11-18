Highsmith (pectoral) is expected to be a limited participant in practice this week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Highsmith didn't play in last Sunday's win over the Bengals after failing to practice all last week. Prior to going down with his injury, Highsmith was filling up the box score, posting 4.0 sacks across Weeks 9 and 10. Getting Highsmith back in the lineup would be a big boost to a Pittsburgh defense that has started to turn a corner in recent weeks.