Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Highsmith will be sidelined for a few days while he works through a groin injury, Nick reports.

Highsmith suffered the injury during Sunday's practice, and given Tomlin's comments, it seems unlikely that the linebacker will be available for the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday. Pittsburgh won't rush Highsmith to return given it's training camp, which will give Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer and DeMarvin Leal more opportunities to work with the first-team defense.