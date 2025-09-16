default-cbs-image
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Highsmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Highsmith suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Steelers' 31-17 loss to the Seahawks this past Sunday. High-ankle sprains typically mean a multi-week absence, though it appears his injury isn't that severe as Tomlin relayed Monday that the 2020 third-rounder is not expected to spend time on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nick Herbig will likely step into a starting role opposite T.J. Watt and Jack Sawyer should see an uptick in defensive snaps in a rotational edge role for as long as Highsmith is sidelined. Highsmith's next opportunity to suit up is Week 4 against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 28.

