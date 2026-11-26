Highsmith (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury that he picked up during the Steelers' 19-16 loss to the Eagles this past Sunday, when he logged 2.0 sacks and forced a fumble before his exit. Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are the top candidates to start opposite T.J. Watt at the edge rusher position in the absence of Highsmith, whose next opportunity to play is Week 13 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 6.