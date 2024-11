Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Highsmith (ankle) won't play in Week 11 versus Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin also said that Highsmith was "week-to-week," suggesting the ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 at Washington isn't exceedingly severe. While he's out, 2023 fourth-rounder Nick Herbig could step into a starting role on the edge.