Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Won't play vs. Vikings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Highsmith (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus Minnesota, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Highsmith will have to sit out at least one more game as he continues to recover from the high ankle sprain he sustained in Week 2 versus the Seahawks. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Week 6 versus the Browns. In the meantime, 2023 fourth-rounder Nick Herbig projects to start on the edge opposite T.J. Watt.
