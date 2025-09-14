default-cbs-image
Highsmith (ankle) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The linebacker made one solo tackle before exiting. Highsmith finished with eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Week 1. Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer could see more snaps in his absence.

