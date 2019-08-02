Steelers' Alexander Myres: Reverts to NFI list

Myres (illness) was shifted to the Steelers' non-football injury list Thursday, per the NFL's Official Transaction page.

Myres went unclaimed on waivers after being waived by the Steelers on Wednesday. The undrafted rookie out of Houston does not count against Pittsburgh's 90-man roster limit.

