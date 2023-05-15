Alfonzo Graham signed with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Graham went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but he impressed at the Steelers' three-day rookie minicamp and earned himself a contract. The running back played two seasons with Morgan State, rushing for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 233 yards and a score over 20 games. Graham also operated a kick returner, compiling 402 yards on 18 returns, which is a 22.3-yard average.