Robinson (ankle) was upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson was DNP Wednesday, so this puts him on track to play in Week 4 against the Texans. The Steelers' slot man, Robinson has turned 15 targets into a scoreless 11-100-0 receiving line after three games. He's not a high-percentage fantasy bet in a run-based offense.
More News
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Tending to ankle issue•
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Little production on four catches•
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Quiet in elevated role•
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Takes on key role with Johnson out•
-
Steelers' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving yards•