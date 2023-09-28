Robinson (ankle) was upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was DNP Wednesday, so this puts him on track to play in Week 4 against the Texans. The Steelers' slot man, Robinson has turned 15 targets into a scoreless 11-100-0 receiving line after three games. He's not a high-percentage fantasy bet in a run-based offense.