Robinson caught his lone target for a two-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta.

Robinson exclusively worked with the first-team offense this preseason, accounting for three of 15 targets from QB Kenny Pickett and ultimately catching two for 12 yards. Pickett had more luck throwing to returning starters Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, which isn't exactly a surprise given the expectation of those three being the team's top pass catchers. Robinson will try to prove he has enough left in the tank to be a helpful complementary option, starting with a Week 1 home game against San Francisco.