Robinson secured five of nine targets for 29 yards during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Robinson finished second on the team in targets in Week 5 with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) still on injured reserve. However, Robinson averaged just 5.8 yards per reception as the team's offense struggled with its efficiency once again. The 30-year-old's target share has been inconsistent in recent weeks, as he had totaled nine targets over the prior three games before logging Sunday's season-best mark in the category. The Steelers have a bye before facing the Rams in Week 7.