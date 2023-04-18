The Steelers have agreed to acquire Robinson and the No. 251 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for the No. 234 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson is on his way to Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon and will take his physical Wednesday. In order to facilitate the deal, the Rams are paying $10.25 million of Robinson's 2023 salary, while the Steelers cover the remaining $5 million. With the Steelers, Robinson figures to be kicking inside to the slot while Diontae Johnson and George Pickens remain on the outside. Robinson had a miserable 2022 with Los Angeles but had no chemistry whatsoever with Matthew Stafford after Stafford sat out much of the offseason program resting his elbow. Robinson, 30 in August, shouldn't be counted on to return meaningful fantasy numbers in Pittsburgh, but there's no direction to go but up following his lost 2022 that ended prematurely with a broken foot in Week 11. He should be ready in time for a normal training camp.