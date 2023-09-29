Robinson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Houston.

Robinson made steady progress throughout the week, as he got a limited practice in Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, then upgraded to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation altogether. The veteran wide receiver has 11 catches for 100 yards on 15 targets through three games with Pittsburgh. Robinson and Calvin Austin should continue to see extra opportunities alongside George Pickens with Diontae Johnson (hamstring ) on injured reserve.