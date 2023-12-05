Robinson caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

The veteran wideout caught three or more passes for just the fifth time this year, bringing his total up to 26 receptions through 12 games. All of Robinson's targets came after Kenny Pickett (ankle) left Sunday's game, and with Pickett set to miss some time, Mitch Trubisky is in line to assume the starting duties. Trubisky and Robinson spent three years together in Chicago, so the two could have built a rapport during that time. Even with Trubisky starting, Robinson will likely remain a non-viable option for most fantasy managers, as he ranks fifth on the Steelers with 204 receiving yards on the season.