Robinson secured one of two targets for eight yards during the Steelers' 30-6 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Although Diontae Johnson (hamstring) remained sidelined Sunday, Robinson had season-low marks in targets and receptions during the blowout loss as the Steelers' offense sputtered once again. The 30-year-old's snap count has remained consistent over the first four weeks of the season, but he hasn't had enough targets to carve out a fantasy-relevant role early in 2023.
