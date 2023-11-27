Robinson secured his lone target for 11 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Although the Steelers looked much better offensively in Week 12 following the recent firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Robinson remained limited during the victory. While he topped 20 receiving yards in three of his first five appearances with the Steelers, he's secured just six of nine targets for 48 yards over the past six weeks and is unlikely to have much fantasy upside as long as the team's other pass catchers are healthy.