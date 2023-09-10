Robinson secured five of eight targets for 64 yards during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Robinson was held in check during the preseason, but he impressed during his regular-season debut with the Steelers. He racked up 53 receiving yards in the fourth quarter after Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the game, so Robinson's role in Week 2 will likely depend on Johnson's availability. However, it was an encouraging start to the season for the 30-year-old following back-to-back disappointing campaigns with the Bears and Rams.