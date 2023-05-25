Robinson (foot) has been limited at OTAs this week, Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com reports.
Robinson is still working his way back from surgery to repair a broken foot and expects to be 100 percent for the start of training camp later this summer. He's been participating in on-field work this week, but the veteran wideout is taking things slow. Notably, Robinson has been working as the slot receiver with the first-team offense. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have remained on the outside.
