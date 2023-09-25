Robinson caught all four of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.

Robinson doubled his production from a week ago, but it still resulted in an unsavory fantasy line. The 30-year-old has struggled to fit in with a developing Pittsburgh offense after replacing injured starter Diontae Johnson (hamstring) in Week 1. The veteran could be in danger of losing playing time to second-year wideout Calvin Austin, who scored a 72-yard touchdown in Sunday's win. Robinson should be considered a low-end fantasy play against Houston in Week 4.