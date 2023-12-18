Robinson secured all three of his targets for 19 yards during the Steelers' 30-13 loss to the Colts on Saturday.
The Steelers were unable to return to the win column during Saturday's matchup, and Robinson's role remained limited. He's been held below five targets in each of his nine appearances since Pittsburgh's Week 6 bye, and he's secured 13 of 18 targets for 107 yards during that time.
