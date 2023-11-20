Watch Now:

Robinson secured three of four targets for 20 yards during the Steelers' 13-10 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Robinson had totaled just two receptions for 17 yards during the first four games after the Steelers' Week 6 bye. While he was slightly more productive Sunday, he had limited fantasy production and is unlikely to have much upside unless the Steelers' offense drastically improves to close out the regular season.

