Robinson secured his lone target for seven yards during the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The 30-year-old put together some relatively encouraging performances over the past few weeks while Diontae Johnson was sidelined, but Robinson's role within the Steelers' offense decreased once Johnson was back in action. Robinson hasn't topped 30 receiving yards in any of the last five games and is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy option now that the team's receiver room is back to full strength.