Robinson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin previously noted that Robinson might be limited during the early portions of the week, so the wideout's absence from practice Wednesday wasn't surprising. Robinson now has two more chances to return to the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans and he'll presumably need to practice fully by the end of the week in order to avoid heading into the weekend with an injury designation.