Robinson wasn't targeted during Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Robinson worked with the starters during Friday's matchup but wasn't targeted during his first game action with his new club. However, all three of Pittsburgh's top receivers played under 10 snaps, so there weren't many targets to go around early in the game. Robinson has been working from the slot during training camp, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate with the starting offense early in the regular season.