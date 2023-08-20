Robinson secured one of two targets for 10 yards during Saturday's 27-15 preseason win over the Bills.
Robinson wasn't targeted during last weekend's preseason opener, but he saw more work Saturday despite playing just five snaps. He worked alongside the starters once again Saturday and seems like a solid option to serve as the team's starting slot receiver once the regular season gets underway.
