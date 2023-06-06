Robinson (foot) has been participating in 11-on-11 drills over the past week, Chris Adamski of the TribLIVE reports.

Robinson was limited to start OTAs while rehabbing from surgery to repair a broken foot, but he continues to make progress and remains on track to be 100 percent by training camp. Adamski notes that Robinson has been working primarily out of the slot with the first-team offense, as Diontae Johnson and George Pickens operate on the outside.