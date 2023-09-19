Robinson finished with two receptions on three targets for 12 yards in Monday's 26-22 win over the Browns.
Robinson got the start alongside George Pickens (4-127-1) after Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was placed on IR this week. The veteran wideout wound up seeing his targets and production decrease compared to last week's five-catch, 64-yard performance as the No. 3 receiver. The Steelers' schedule softens up after facing two of the league's top pass defenses, so Robinson could experience more success against the Raiders on Sunday.
