Robinson could play a larger role Monday against the Browns and for the next few weeks with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson led the Steelers with 64 receiving yards in his team debut against the 49ers, while Johnson hurt his hamstring in that same game. The Steelers don't have much established depth at wide receiver behind George Pickens and Robinson, who has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career but had just 749 yards over the previous two campaigns combined.