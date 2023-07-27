Robinson (foot) worked from the slot with the starting offense on the first day of training camp, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Robinson has moved past last year's season-ending foot injury and is expected to have a role with the starting offense, though perhaps only as the third receiver behind Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. The soon-to-be 30-year-old has plenty of experience playing both outside and from the slot, so the Steelers can also put him on the perimeter at times while using Johnson and/or a TE from the slot. As much as a rebound to mainstream fantasy relevance is unlikely at this point, it wouldn't be shocking if Robinson proves to be a real-life upgrade on the guys Pittsburgh rotated through the No. 3 WR role last year.