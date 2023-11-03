Robinson secured one of two targets for 10 yards during the Steelers' 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday.

Robinson had some relatively encouraging performances before the Steelers' Week 6 bye while Diontae Johnson was unavailable, but the 30-year-old has been held in check over the last three games now that Johnson is back in action. Across the last three matchups, Robinson has secured two of four targets for 17 yards. He hasn't yet found the end zone in 2023 and doesn't have much upside while the rest of Pittsburgh's receivers are healthy.