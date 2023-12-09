Robinson secured one of three targets for 21 yards during the Steelers' 21-18 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.

Robinson was targeted twice earlier in Thursday's matchup, but his lone reception came on the final play of the game when the Steelers tried to pull off a miracle with a long field and no timeouts. He's now tallied double-digit receiving yards in four consecutive games, securing eight of 11 targets for 71 yards during that time. However, the 30-year-old's results haven't been enough to make him a fantasy-relevant option.