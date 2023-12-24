Robinson secured all four of his targets for 36 yards during Saturday's 34-11 win over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh's offense was clicking with Mason Rudolph under center Saturday, and Robinson had his highest reception total since Week 5 and his highest yardage total since the regular-season opener. He's tallied double-digit yards in six consecutive games, securing 15 of 18 targets for 126 yards during that time. Despite Saturday's encouraging performance, it seems unlikely that Robinson will be a significant fantasy asset over the final two weeks of the season.