Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury that may limit him during the early part of Week 4 prep, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The Steelers will take the field Wednesday for their first practice of the week, but it seems as if Robinson will have some sort of cap on his reps. As a result, his activity level will be something to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game at Houston. With Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on IR and Gunner Olszewski in the concussion protocol, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Dez Fitzpatrick are the the healthy wide receivers on Pittsburgh's active roster.