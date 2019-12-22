Play

Darboh is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Jets.

Darboh was promoted to the team's active roster Monday to serve as depth in the Steelers wide receiver corps. However, with Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) set to return, Darboh will not have the chance to see the field.

More News

