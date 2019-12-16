The Steelers promoted Darboh to the active roster Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Darboh was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he played 16 games in his rookie season, recording eight receptions for 71 yards. The receiver spent the 2018 season in IR due to a hip injury, and he's bounced around but hasn't been active for a game since. Darboh figures to work as a depth option with the Steelers moving forward.