Chickillo (foot) was once again absent from practice as the Steelers prepare for Monday's matchup against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Chickillo's was a non-participant for the second consecutive day. Unless he logs some participation at Saturday's practice, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to make his season debut.

