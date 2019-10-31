Chickillo (personal) was removed from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Thursday.

Chickillo remains under investigation for his role in a domestic disturbance and may steal be subject to discipline under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. While awaiting a verdict, Chickillo will return to the active roster in place of fellow linebacker Jayrone Elliot, who was released in a corresponding move.

