Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Back on active roster
Chickillo (personal) was removed from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List on Thursday.
Chickillo remains under investigation for his role in a domestic disturbance and may steal be subject to discipline under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. While awaiting a verdict, Chickillo will return to the active roster in place of fellow linebacker Jayrone Elliot, who was released in a corresponding move.
