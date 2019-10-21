Steelers' Anthony Chickillo: Barred from team activities
The Steelers instructed Chickillo not to report to the team for practice Monday after he was arrested over the weekend in Farmington, Pa. on charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
According to a report from Pennsylvania state police, Chickillo was arrested at the Lady Luck Casino after allegedly getting into a verbal argument with his girlfriend that became physical, per Nick Matoney of WTAE 4 Pittsburgh. The reserve linebacker's status for the Steelers' next game Oct. 28 versus the Dolphins hasn't been established yet, but Chickillo may not be cleared to play while the NFL likely investigates the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
