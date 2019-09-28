Chickillo (foot) is ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bengals.

This will be the second straight game Chickillo misses, and he's not making great progress after not practicing all week. He mainly serves as a depth asset anyway, so T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree will continue logging full workloads. Chickillo will look to shake the injury before Week 5's game versus the Ravens.

